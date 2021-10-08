Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

VRCA opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

