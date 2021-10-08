Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.40 million and the highest is $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 719,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.