VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.49 on Friday. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 80,646 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

