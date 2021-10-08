Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,642,923 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.38. The company has a market cap of £60.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

