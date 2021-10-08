Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

VGR stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

