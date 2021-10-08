Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

