Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. 9,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

