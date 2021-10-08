Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

