Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VO opened at $242.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

