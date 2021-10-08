Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading Down 0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.49. Approximately 603,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 847,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.