Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 85,275 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,222,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $5,488,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $337.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.68 and a 200 day moving average of $320.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.