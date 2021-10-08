Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,046,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,045,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

UBER opened at $47.91 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

