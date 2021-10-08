Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.24 Billion Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.87% of Marvell Technology worth $4,238,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,645,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 122,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

MRVL opened at $65.15 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

