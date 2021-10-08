Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $5,718,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 70.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.