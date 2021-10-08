Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 18,589 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $4,379,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in DexCom by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $539.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $532.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

