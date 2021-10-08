Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,478,160 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $5,096,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 21,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of D opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

