Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.88 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

