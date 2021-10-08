Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VALN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of VALN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.65. 4,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.