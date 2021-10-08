Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 3.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.