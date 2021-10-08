V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VFC. TheStreet raised V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

VFC opened at $68.40 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

