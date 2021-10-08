V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 410.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.