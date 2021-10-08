USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007967 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

