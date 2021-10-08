Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $983.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $16,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $5,705,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.