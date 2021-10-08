Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.11. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

