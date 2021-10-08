Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.