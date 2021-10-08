Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLED. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

