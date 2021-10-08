Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $170.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.