United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.38. 478,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

