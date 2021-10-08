United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $192.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

