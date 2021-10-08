Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $215.40. 35,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

