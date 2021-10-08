Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.13 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00018479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00112324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.61 or 0.00477466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

