Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 20.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 193.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

