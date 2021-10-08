Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultralife by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

