Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
