Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy by Cleveland Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.04 and its 200 day moving average is $343.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

