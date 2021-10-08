Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 94.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA opened at $375.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.