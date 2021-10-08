UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,320.8 days.

UCBJF opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages have commented on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

