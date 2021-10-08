UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.