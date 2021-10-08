UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

