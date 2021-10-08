UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,200” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,950.50 ($64.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,757.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

