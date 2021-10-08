UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,039. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

