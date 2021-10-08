UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,039. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

