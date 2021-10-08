Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $25,455.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

