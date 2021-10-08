U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.62. 12,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,110,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.61 million, a PE ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.