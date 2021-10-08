U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE USPH opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

