TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

