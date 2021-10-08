Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$63.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 price objective from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 653,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,002. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.08.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

