TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of TTEC worth $131,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.