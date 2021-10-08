Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,199. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

