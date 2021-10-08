TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.07 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and $2.36 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

