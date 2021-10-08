Trulieve Cannabis’ (TCNNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

