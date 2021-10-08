Truist Securities Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

