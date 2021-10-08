Truist Securities Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.